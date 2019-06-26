Lions' Tom Savage: Expected to win No. 2 role
Savage is expected to win the No. 2 quarterback job, Chris Burke of The Athletic reports.
Savage reportedly operated as the top backup throughout OTAs and minicamp. Connor Cook is no longer in town and only David Fales is around to compete for the gig entering training camp. Given Fales' lack of starting experience, Savage seems like Detroit's best option if someone were to happen to Matthew Stafford.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football breakouts to draft
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Avoid Wentz
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football busts...
-
Fantasy football 2019 draft bible
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy football 2019 auction pricing
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings have revealed their consensus auction val...
-
Offseason recap: Brown, Bell, more
Heath Cummings gets you up to speed on the biggest offseason headlines and what they mean for...
-
Can David Johnson rebound?
Ben Gretch continues his Ex Post Outcome series with a look at what went wrong for David Johnson...