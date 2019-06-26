Savage is expected to win the No. 2 quarterback job, Chris Burke of The Athletic reports.

Savage reportedly operated as the top backup throughout OTAs and minicamp. Connor Cook is no longer in town and only David Fales is around to compete for the gig entering training camp. Given Fales' lack of starting experience, Savage seems like Detroit's best option if someone were to happen to Matthew Stafford.

More News
Our Latest Stories