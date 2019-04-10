Savage signed with the Lions on Tuesday.

Savage spent time with the 49ers and Bengals in 2018, but he hasn't appeared in a game since losing six of seven starts for Houston the year prior. He'll compete with Connor Cook for the No. 2 quarterback job unless the Lions bring in a better option before training camp.

