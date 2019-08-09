Savage completed two of three passes for 40 yards and rushed once for 15 yards during Detroit's preseason opener against the Patriots.

Savage looked sharp and logged roughly 10 snaps before ceding quarterback duties to David Fales, who proceeded to complete under 40 percent of his passes and wasn't impressive in any sense of the word. As long as his health cooperates, Savage shouldn't have a problem holding on to the No. 2 gig behind Matthew Stafford throughout the remainder of the preseason.