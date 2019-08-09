Lions' Tom Savage: Possible concussion in preseason opener
Savage completed two of three passes for 40 yards and rushed once for 15 yards during Detroit's preseason opener against the Patriots.
Savage looked sharp and logged roughly 10 snaps before ceding quarterback duties to David Fales, who proceeded to complete under 40 percent of his passes and wasn't impressive in any sense of the word. However, Savage did take a pair of sacks and possibly left the game due to one of them causing a potential concussion, per Chris Burke of the Athletic. If this turns out to be more of a health scare than anything, Savage shouldn't have a problem holding on to the No. 2 gig behind Matthew Stafford throughout the remainder of the preseason. If not, it's likely that Detroit will need to find some outside help to solidify the backup quarterback job.
