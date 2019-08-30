Savage completed five of nine passes for 157 yards during Thursday's preseason game against the Browns.

Savage evidently cleared concussion protocol sometime within the past couple of weeks and ultimately got the starting nod for Thursday's finale, only to get sacked on Detroit's first offensive snap. It seems he's still considered the No. 2 quarterback behind Stafford despite the missed time.

