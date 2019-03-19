Lions' Tommylee Lewis: Headed to Detroit
Lewis is signing with the Lions, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
Lewis caught on with the Saints as an undrafted rookie in 2016 and ultimately had 20 catches, seven carries, 36 punt returns and 24 kick returns in 34 regular-season appearances. His most memorable moment occurred toward the end of the 2018 NFC Championship Game when Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman got away with a blatant penalty in the red zone. Lewis will bring speed and versatility to Detroit, where the lack of depth behind Marvin Jones (knee), Kenny Golladay (chest) and Danny Amendola should give the 26-year-old a good chance to earn a spot on the 53-man roster. Lewis doesn't offer much potential for fantasy contribution outside of return-yardage leagues (and even that is far from a guarantee with Jamal Agnew on the Detroit roster).
