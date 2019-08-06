Lewis (undisclosed) was activated off the PUP list Tuesday, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

Lewis will now resume practicing with the team. The fourth-year pro spent his first three seasons in New Orleans, and is now working to earn a depth role with the Lions. Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones and Danny Amendola are entrenched as Detroit's top three options at wideout, but Lewis could realistically earn the fourth or fifth job if he notches an impressive preseason.

