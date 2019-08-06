Lions' Tommylee Lewis: Passes physical
Lewis (undisclosed) was activated off the PUP list Tuesday, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.
Lewis will now resume practicing with the team. The fourth-year pro spent his first three seasons in New Orleans, and is now working to earn a depth role with the Lions. Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones and Danny Amendola are entrenched as Detroit's top three options at wideout, but Lewis could realistically earn the fourth or fifth job if he notches an impressive preseason.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Grab Murray
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
WR Preview: Breakouts
Want league-winning upside? Our Fantasy team gives you their favorite breakout picks to target...
-
WR Preview: Busts
You want to know who to draft, but you need to know who not to draft. Our Fantasy team gives...
-
WR Preview: Sleepers
Our Fantasy football team looks past the early rounds of the draft to give you their favorite...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Draft Carson
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Draft Melvin Gordon, Ezekiel Elliott?
After Le'Veon Bell held out the 2018 season, Melvin Gordon and Ezekiel Elliott have to be taken...