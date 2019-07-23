Lions' Tommylee Lewis: Placed on preseason PUP list
Lewis will start training camp on the Lions' preseason PUP list with an undisclosed injury.
Lewis will be allowed to participate in team meetings and use the training and medical facilities, but cannot practice with the team. The 26-year-old pass-catcher played his first three seasons with the Saints before landing a deal with the Lions this offseason. With Detroit's lack of depth at wide receiver, Lewis has a chance to earn a role as the team's 4th or 5th option should his health allow it.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football tiers: Mayfield rising
The SportsLine Projection Model reveals Fantasy football tiers for the major skill positio...
-
Reviewing our 12-team PPR experts mock
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our 12-team PPR experts draft, featuring analysts from ESPN, Yahoo,...
-
QB Tiers 2.0
Should you chase Patrick Mahomes' ridiculous 2018? Dave Richard shows you how to approach the...
-
WR Tiers 2.0
It's a passing league. Is Fantasy football a wide receiver's game? Dave Richard shows you how...
-
TE Tiers 2.0
You can get wide receiver production from the tight end position, but it's going to cost you....
-
Five not-so-sleepers to avoid
We've been talking about sleepers all day, but Ben Gretch is here to name five you should keep...