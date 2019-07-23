Lewis will start training camp on the Lions' preseason PUP list with an undisclosed injury.

Lewis will be allowed to participate in team meetings and use the training and medical facilities, but cannot practice with the team. The 26-year-old pass-catcher played his first three seasons with the Saints before landing a deal with the Lions this offseason. With Detroit's lack of depth at wide receiver, Lewis has a chance to earn a role as the team's 4th or 5th option should his health allow it.

