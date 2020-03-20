McRae agreed to terms Friday on a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Lions, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

McRae notched a career-high 22 tackles (17 solo) to go with one defended pass across 16 games with the Bengals last season, and he'll now add depth to Detroit's secondary. The 26-year-old stands to do most of his damage with the Lions on special teams.