Lions' Tony McRae: Heading to Detroit
McRae agreed to terms Friday on a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Lions, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
McRae notched a career-high 22 tackles (17 solo) to go with one defended pass across 16 games with the Bengals last season, and he'll now add depth to Detroit's secondary. The 26-year-old stands to do most of his damage with the Lions on special teams.
