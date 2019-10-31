Carson was a limited participant in Thursday's practice due to a sore hamstring, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

Carson wasn't included on the Lions' initial Week 9 injury report released Wednesday, so he may have picked up at the hamstring issue at some point during Thursday's session. He'll have one more practice to prove his health in advance of Sunday's game against the Raiders, but if he can't play this weekend, Ty Johnson and J.D. McKissic will be the last healthy backs left standing on the 53-man roster. Carson led the Lions with 12 carries in the Week 8 win over the Giants, but he only managed 34 yards (2.8 average) and saw six fewer snaps than Johnson.

