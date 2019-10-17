Play

The Lions claimed Carson off waivers Thursday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Carson was let go by the Packers on Wednesday, and he now lands with a division rival. The Lions waived Paul Perkins to make room for Cason on the 53-man roster, paving the way for him to serve as the team's No. 4 running back behind Kerryon Johnson, J.D. McKissic and Ty Johnson.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories