Carson (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Saturday.

This comes as a major surprise considering Carson was added to the injury report midweek with a hamstring injury. The Lions recalled Paul Perkins from the practice squad in a corresponding move, but this opens the door for both Ty Johnson and J.D. McKissic to receive the bulk of the backfield workload, a role that was supposedly expected of the duo until Carson surprisingly stepped in as the starting running back last week against the Giants.

