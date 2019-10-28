Carson carried 12 times for 34 yards during Sunday's 31-26 win over the Giants.

In the absence of Kerryon Johnson (knee), Carson stepped up to lead the team in carries. Ty Johnson, Paul Perkins, and J.D. McKissic combined for 28 yards on 11 carries, leaving plenty to be desired from the running game in a favorable matchup. With Johnson slated to miss most of the remaining regular-season action, the team should continue to deploy a committee out of the backfield, though they also seem likely to lean even more on the passing game to move the ball. Carson could very well lead the team in carries in next week's road game against the Raiders, but a tough matchup could limit his usage.

