Carson signed a reserve/future contract with the Lions on Tuesday.

Carson spent a few weeks in Detroit in the middle of the season, but he went down with a hamstring injury, landed on injured reserve and was subsequently released in early November. The 27-year-old finished 2019 with 18 carries for 48 yards and four receptions for 18 yards in three games between the Packers and Lions.

