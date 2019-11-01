Lions' Tra Carson: Will practice Friday
Carson (hamstring) will practice Friday, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.
Carson was slowed by a hamstring injury Thursday, but head coach Matt Patricia told reporters Friday morning that Carson is day-to-day, and will be able to get some work in at Friday's practice. Carson's injury leaves his Week 9 status up in the air, but with him able to practice, there's reason to be believe he will play, as well.
