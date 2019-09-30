Walker totaled 12 tackles during Sunday's 34-30 loss to Kansas City.

After a 10-tackle performance in Week 2, Walker again flashed significant IDP upside as a starter in Matt Patricia's system. It's possible he could become more integral to the defense in Week 6 if Quandre Diggs (hamstring) is unable to recover during the team's Week 5 bye.

