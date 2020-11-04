Walker (foot) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
The team hasn't revealed the nature or severity of Walker's foot injury, but he's in danger of missing Sunday's game versus the Vikings unless he can get back onto the practice field by Friday. Walker has already stacked up 51 tackles and four pass breakups through seven games, so it'd be a key loss to the Lions' defense if he can't go. Jayron Kearse is the next man up at free safety if Walker misses out.
