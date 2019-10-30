Walker (knee) is not practicing Wednesday.

Walker suffered a knee injury during Sunday's win over the Giants and is considered day-to-day. His availability for Week 9 against the Raiders will likely come down to the extent of his participation in practice Thursday and Friday. Should Walker be forced to miss any time, Miles Killebrew would be the favorite to start at free safety.

