Walker (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

Walker didn't practice until Friday when he took the field in a limited fashion, but he made enough progress to be deemed ready to rock. The 2018 third-round pick will start at free safety, and he'll look to build on the 56 tackles he's recorded through seven contests.

