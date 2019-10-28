Play

Walker (knee) is considered day-to-day going forward, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

Walker was unable to return to Sunday's victory over the Lions due to a knee injury. While it is not considered serious, it sounds like the team will exercise caution in the immediate future. Should he ultimately have to miss any time, Miles Killebrew would be the prime candidate to replace him at free safety, while C.J. Moore would subsequently see an increased role providing depth. More clarity on his status should come as the week progresses.

