Walker (knee) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice.

The second-year pro missed his first career game in Week 9's loss to the Raiders. Walker's an every-snap player when healthy, and he generated 56 tackles (49 solo) and five pass breakups over seven games. He should be considered a worthy IDP asset once he's back to full speed, but he's in danger of missing Sunday's matchup against the Bears.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories