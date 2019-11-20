Play

Walker (knee) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice.

Walker sat out two games with a knee injury and seemingly aggravated this issue during his return to action. The second-year safety's status will remain uncertain unless he can take the field in full capacity before Sunday's game against the Redskins. If Walker's unable to go, Will Harris and Miles Killebrew are expected to rotate in.

