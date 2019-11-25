Play

Walker (knee) was listed as a limited participant on Monday's estimated injury report.

Walker sat out Sunday's loss to the Redskins after aggravating his knee injury the previous week, but he appears to have a chance to retake the field Week 13. However, the 24-year-old will only have a couple days to prove he's ready to play Thursday.

