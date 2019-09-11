Lions' Tracy Walker: Excellent season opener
Walker recorded nine solo tackles, two pass breakups and an interception in Sunday's 27-27 tie with the Cardinals.
Walker took over the starting free safety job this fall after Glover Quin retired, and he has already exceeded expectations. The 2018 third-round pick played all 89 defensive snaps, and he looked solid both as a run-stopper and in coverage. Walker should be on fantasy owners' radars in IDP leagues.
