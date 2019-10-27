Walker (knee) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Giants, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

It's unclear how Walker picked up the injury, but he was forced to exit the game early in the fourth quarter. As long as the veteran is sidelined, Will Harris would be in line to see an increase in snaps at strong safety.

