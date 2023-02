Walker (Achilles) recently suggested via his personal Twitter account that he will be ready for the Lions' offseason training program this spring.

After tearing his Achilles in late September, it would be an impressive feat for Walker to make it back for the start of offseason workouts. Even if the Lions' coaching staff has different plans for its standout safety, it at least seems that Walker could be available well before the start of the 2023 season opener.