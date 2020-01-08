Lions' Tracy Walker: Finishes season strong
Walker recorded six tackles and two pass breakups in Week 17 against Green Bay.
The tackle total was enough to push Walker over the century mark for the season and the Louisiana-Lafayette product will finish the 2019 campaign with 103 tackles, eight pass breakups, one pick and one forced fumble over 13 games. This was quite a step forward for Walker after a dismal rookie season, especially after many considered him a reach just a year and a half ago when Detroit took the 2018 draftee in the third round. With Quan Diggs now in Seattle and Tavon Wilson's contract set to expire at the end of the league year, there's plenty of room for Walker to keep growing in 2020 and beyond, both statistically and in terms of his importance to the Lions defense.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 win percentage analysis: WR
Breshad Perriman? Few could have imagined the late-season surprise as the No. 1 finisher in...
-
McCarthy's impact on Cowboys offense
Dave Richard looks at Mike McCarthy's body of work with the Packers, and how that will translate...
-
Stealing Signals: AFC North review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the AFC North.
-
Our first 2020 non-PPR mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the CBS Fantasy crew's first non-PPR mock draft of the offseason.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge divisional picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
2019 win percentage analysis: RB
Which running backs led Fantasy teams to the highest winning percentage? No. 1 is pretty easy...