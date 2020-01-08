Walker recorded six tackles and two pass breakups in Week 17 against Green Bay.

The tackle total was enough to push Walker over the century mark for the season and the Louisiana-Lafayette product will finish the 2019 campaign with 103 tackles, eight pass breakups, one pick and one forced fumble over 13 games. This was quite a step forward for Walker after a dismal rookie season, especially after many considered him a reach just a year and a half ago when Detroit took the 2018 draftee in the third round. With Quan Diggs now in Seattle and Tavon Wilson's contract set to expire at the end of the league year, there's plenty of room for Walker to keep growing in 2020 and beyond, both statistically and in terms of his importance to the Lions defense.