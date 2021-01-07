Walker totaled 87 tackles, one sack and four pass breakups over 15 games in 2020.

After racking up 103 tackles on just 851 defensive snaps in 2019, it's no surprise that Walker came down to earth in 2020. However, it should be noted that Walker actually played less snaps (755) in more games this time around, as a foot injury cost the 25-year-old one game but also prevented him from logging more than half of the defensive snaps in any game from Week 10 to Week 15. In games he was completely healthy, Walker averaged 9.1 tackles per game. Now heading into the offseason with one year left on his contract, Walker is again poised to approach DB1 production in 2021, though he may need to impress both a new general manager and defensive coordinator in order to earn a contract extension this offseason.