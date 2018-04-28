Lions' Tracy Walker: Heading to Detroit
The Lions selected Walker in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 82nd overall.
This is something of a surprise pick with safeties like Alabama's Ronnie Harrison and Penn State's Marcus Allen available, but new coach Matt Patricia will instead go with Walker. The Louisiana-Lafayette product is a sure tackler, having picked up 62 tackles from the defensive backfield in 2017. Walker brings good size for a safety as well, checking in at 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds. He'll have time to develop behind Tavon Wilson and Quandre Diggs before being pressed into a significant role for the Lions.
-
2018 draft: Ronald Jones to the Bucs
The Buccaneers found their running back in the second round, and Ronald Jones could be a stud...
-
2018 draft: Guice goes to D.C.
Derrius Guice might have slipped into the second round, but his landing spot with the Redskins...
-
2018 draft: Browns land Nick Chubb
The Browns continued their makeover this offseason by snagging Nick Chubb in the second round...
-
2018 draft Fantasy takes: QBs
What's the Fantasy value of Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Josh Allen, Josh Rosen and Lamar Jackson?...
-
Pats replace Dion Lewis with Sony Michel
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the Patriots drafting Sony Michel at No. 31 overall in the first...
-
Falcons score with big-play Ridley
The Falcons land a weapon in Alabama wide receiver Calvin Ridley, who has the skills to make...