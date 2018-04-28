Lions' Tracy Walker: Heading to Detroit

The Lions selected Walker in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 82nd overall.

This is something of a surprise pick with safeties like Alabama's Ronnie Harrison and Penn State's Marcus Allen available, but new coach Matt Patricia will instead go with Walker. The Louisiana-Lafayette product is a sure tackler, having picked up 62 tackles from the defensive backfield in 2017. Walker brings good size for a safety as well, checking in at 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds. He'll have time to develop behind Tavon Wilson and Quandre Diggs before being pressed into a significant role for the Lions.