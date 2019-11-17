Play

Walker was forced out of Sunday's game against the Cowboys with a knee injury, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Walker entered Sunday with a questionable tag due to a knee injury, so this issue may be related. If Walker's unable to shake off his injury during halftime, it's likely Miles Killebrew fills in at free safety.

