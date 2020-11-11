Walker (foot) was listed as a limited participant during Wednesday's practice.
Walker was forced to miss last week's loss to the Vikings after failing to practice with the foot issue, so it's at least a positive sign he was able to practice. If Walker was forced to miss Sunday's game against Washington, Will Harris would be in line for another start at free safety, with Miles Killebrew slotting behind him.
