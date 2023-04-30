Walker recently posted videos on social media of himself aggressively going through an agility drill, Woodward Sports Network reports.

Walker missed most of last season after injuring his Achilles in Week 3. While he appears on track for the start of OTAs on May 23, it is unclear how slowly the Lions coaching staff may bring him along. When healthy, Walker is expected to team with C.J. Gardner-Johnson to lead a safety group that also includes a pair of high draft picks from the past two years in Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch.