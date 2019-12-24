Play

Walker recorded eight tackles during Sunday's 27-17 loss to Denver.

With his first tackle of the game, Walker became the second Lions player to stuff the stat sheet to the tune of 90 tackles, 5 pass breakups, one pick and one forced fumble in either of his first two seasons. While that distinction doesn't mean much in a vacuum, it does go to show how productive Walker has been in Matt Patricia's scheme after many questioned Detroit's judgement in taking him in the third round last offseason. With the Lions' linebacker corps down to second- and third-stringer, Walker's role in the defense will become even more crucial during Sunday's season finale against Green Bay.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends