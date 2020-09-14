Walker recorded nine tackles and one pass breakup during Sunday's 27-23 loss to Chicago.
After logging at least 99 percent of the defensive snaps in over half of his games in 2019, both Walker and Will Harris saw a tad under 90 percent in the season opener while Duron Harmon didn't come off the field. Walker finished tops in the stat sheet, though, as Harmon and Harris each had five tackles apiece. If Detroit remains without its top three corners in Week 2, the Lions defense could struggle to get off the field, which could lead to plenty of playing time for each of Walker, Harmon and Harris.