Walker recorded 10 tackles (seven solo) during Sunday's 13-10 win over the Chargers.

Walker has impressed in his two starts since taking over the starting free safety job. The 2018 third-round pick's impressive run-stopping skills should allow him regular tackle opportunities, making him a relatively safe week-to-week play in IDP formats.

