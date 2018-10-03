Lions' Tracy Walker: Nursing ankle injury
Walker (ankle) was a limited participant in Wednesday's pratice, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.
Walker popping up on the injury report isn't good news for a Lions secondary that is already dealing with injuries to two starters, Quandre Diggs (hand) and Tavon Wilson (back). Glover Quin and Charles Washington currently represent Detroit's only healthy options at safety.
