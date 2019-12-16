Play

Walker recorded seven tackles (five solo) and one defended pass during Sunday's 38-17 loss to the Buccaneers.

Walker is averaging an impressive 8.1 tackles per game, making him a consistent fantasy asset in IDP formats despite a notable lack of upside in terms of interceptions and sacks. The second-year pro will look to keep up his momentum against the Broncos in Week 16.

