Walker is the favorite to replace Glover Quin in the starting lineup for 2019, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

A third-round pick in the 2018 draft, Walker came on strong at the end of his rookie season, averaging 32.5 snaps and 2.8 tackles over the final four games while also holding his own in coverage. His solid play may have contributed to the Lions' decision to release the 33-year-old Quin, a 16-game starter each of the past six seasons. The team likely intends to use Walker and Quandre Diggs as the starting safeties in 2019, with the latter coming off a 2018 campaign in which he piled up 78 tackles (64 solo), three interceptions (one for a touchdown) and eight passes defensed. Diggs is the safe IDP play, but Walker could get plenty of tackle opportunities in a defense that prefers to use its safeties interchangeably.