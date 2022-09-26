Walker sustained a potential injury during the Lions' 28-24 loss to the Vikings on Sunday, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Walker was banged up in the first quarter of Sunday's matchup and was unable to return. The safety will be examined further to determine the extent of the issue, but coach Dan Campbell said after the game that the injury "doesn't look real good." If the 2018 third-rounder is forced to miss additional time, Ifeatu Melifonwu and Kerby Joseph are candidates to handle increased roles.