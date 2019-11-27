Play

Walker (knee) is considered questionable for Thursday's matchup against the Bears.

Walker is in danger of missing his second straight game, but it's encouraging that he was listed as a limited participant in every practice this week. The final verdict on Walker's status will be determined 90 minutes ahead of Thursday's 12:30 p.m. ET kickoff. Will Harris is slated to start if Walker can't go.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories