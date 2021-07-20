Walker is back to playing more of a free safety role this offseason, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

While organizing a Detroit defense that ultimately finished last season with franchise-worst marks in total yards (6,716) and points (519) allowed, the Lions' old coaching staff had moved Walker from the free safety role he excelled in during 2019 to more of a strong safety role in 2020. The result was 16 less tackles in two less games for Walker compared to his 2019 numbers that saw him average nearly eight tackles per game. Since it seems like the Lions' new regime is returning Walker back to his natural role at starting free safety, the 26-year-old is back in the mix as an interesting IDP prospect ahead of the 2021 campaign.