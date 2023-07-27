Walker (Achilles) worked with Detroit's first-team defense Saturday, Benjamin Raven of MLive reports.

Walker suffered an Achilles injury that sidelined him from Week 4 of last year but has since had the offseason to move past the issue. The team captain started 15 games for the Lions in 2021, racking up 108 tackles, six pass breakups and one interception. Expect the veteran to start alongside second-year safety Kerby Joseph ahead of the coming season.