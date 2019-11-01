Walker (knee) is ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Raiders, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

Walker didn't practice in any a capacity this week, so his lack of availability doesn't come as much of a surprise. Expect Miles Killebrew to play an increased role in Detroit's secondary as long as Walker is unable to go.

