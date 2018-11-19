Walker recorded one tackle and one interception during Sunday's 20-19 victory over the Panthers.

Walker has had trouble seeing consistent playing time this year, and his 15 defensive snaps Sunday are right in line with his season average. However, the third-round rookie may have made a case for a bigger role -- especially given Glover Quin's struggles -- after picking off Cam Newton just before halftime to preserve Detroit's 10-7 lead.