Walker appears to have lost his starting job after Brian Branch's recent promotion to the first-team defense, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

Walker has drawn relatively good reports out of training camp given that he is coming off of a torn Achilles. However, rookie Brian Branch has forced his way into a starting job at nickel corner, which pushed free-agent acquisition C.J. Gardner-Johnson to safety alongside Kerby Joseph. Seemingly the odd man out, Walker looks likely to finish well below the 800ish snaps he averaged from 2019 to 2021.