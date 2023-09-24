Walker will start Sunday against the Falcons, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

The sixth-year pro is getting the nod with starting safeties Kerby Joseph (hip) and C.J. Gardner-Johnson (pectoral) out with injuries. Walker started 37 games for Detroit between 2019 and 2022 but lost his starting spot in training camp when Brian Branch emerged as the nickel cornerback and Gardner-Johnson moved to safety. The 2018 third-round pick recorded more than 100 tackles in each of the two seasons, 2019 and 2021, in which he started at least 12 games.