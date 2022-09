Walker is believed to have suffered a torn Achilles in Sunday's loss to the Vikings, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Walker went down in the first quarter of the contest with a lower leg injury, failing to return to the game. It has now been determined to have been a torn Achilles, bringing his season to an end after three games. Kerby Joseph appears to be the most likely candidate to take over the starting role at strong safety moving forward.