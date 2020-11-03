Walker collected six solo tackles and five assists during Sunday's 41-21 loss to the Colts.

When the safety leads the team in tackles it's often a discouraging sign for the defense, and that was again the case Sunday as Indianapolis racked up 262 yards through the air and 119 yards on the ground along with five total touchdowns. Despite the off day from Detroit's defense, Walker's coverage numbers have been respectable to this point in the season, as he's held opponents to a 52 percent completion rate with 4.8 yards per target.