Play

Walker (knee) is ruled out for Sunday's tilt against the Redskins.

Walker appeared to aggravate his lingering knee injury during Week 11's loss to the Cowboys, and he didn't practice in any capacity this week. As long as the second-year safety is unable to suit up, expect Will Harris and Miles Killebrew to play increased roles on defense.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories