Walker (foot) won't play Sunday against the Vikings, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
Walker was unable to practice all week, so it's not surprising to see him ruled out. Will Harris is Walker's direct backup at free safety, but the Lions could also opt to fill the snaps vacated by Walker's absence with alternative reserve safety Jayron Kearse.
